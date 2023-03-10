Results: Newcastle 500, Practice 3
Friday 10th March, 2023 - 4:41pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest…Lap
|Gap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|12 1:11.4068RS
|2
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|26
|25 1:11.4625rS
|0:00.0557
|3
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|14 1:11.4828rS
|0:00.0760
|4
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|18 1:11.5649rS
|0:00.1581
|5
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|17 1:11.6898rS
|0:00.2830
|6
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|18 1:11.7275rS
|0:00.3207
|7
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|14 1:11.7682 S
|0:00.3614
|8
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|23
|22 1:11.7761 S
|0:00.3693
|9
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|14 1:11.8048 S
|0:00.3980
|10
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|17 1:11.9135 S
|0:00.5067
|11
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|12 1:11.9225 S
|0:00.5157
|12
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|17 1:11.9383 S
|0:00.5315
|13
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|11 1:11.9425 S
|0:00.5357
|14
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|9 1:11.9476 S
|0:00.5408
|15
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|19 1:11.9782 S
|0:00.5714
|16
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|25
|24 1:12.0274 S
|0:00.6206
|17
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|19 1:12.0471 S
|0:00.6403
|18
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|16
|15 1:12.0750 S
|0:00.6682
|19
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|15 1:12.0930 S
|0:00.6862
|20
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|17 1:12.1209 S
|0:00.7141
|21
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|9 1:12.2059 S
|0:00.7991
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|6 1:12.3579 S
|0:00.9511
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|19 1:12.3689 S
|0:00.9621
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|16 1:12.4029 S
|0:00.9961
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|18 1:12.6940 S
|0:01.2872
