Results: Newcastle 500, Practice 2
Friday 10th March, 2023 - 2:39pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest…Lap
|Gap
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|12 1:11.7555RS
|2
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|8 1:11.7929rS
|0:00.0374
|3
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|21
|12 1:11.8722rS
|0:00.1167
|4
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|18 1:11.9066rS
|0:00.1511
|5
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|1 1:11.9836rS
|0:00.2281
|6
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|23
|17 1:12.0478 S
|0:00.2923
|7
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|21
|13 1:12.1164 S
|0:00.3609
|8
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|12 1:12.1501 S
|0:00.3946
|9
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|6 1:12.1714 S
|0:00.4159
|10
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|8 1:12.2331 S
|0:00.4776
|11
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|25
|14 1:12.2339 S
|0:00.4784
|12
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|24
|19 1:12.3002 S
|0:00.5447
|13
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|28
|8 1:12.3116 S
|0:00.5561
|14
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|29
|7 1:12.4084 S
|0:00.6529
|15
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|9 1:12.4761 S
|0:00.7206
|16
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|28
|2 1:12.4938 S
|0:00.7383
|17
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|6 1:12.4945 S
|0:00.7390
|18
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|20 1:12.6451 S
|0:00.8896
|19
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|28
|9 1:12.7471 S
|0:00.9916
|20
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|31
|9 1:12.7839 S
|0:01.0284
|21
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|33
|2 1:12.8048 S
|0:01.0493
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|15 1:12.8354 S
|0:01.0799
|23
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|25
|8 1:12.9490 S
|0:01.1935
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|10 1:13.1081 S
|0:01.3526
|25
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|27
|5 1:13.2365 S
|0:01.4810
