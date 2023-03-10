> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th March, 2023 - 2:39pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest…Lap Gap
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 18 12 1:11.7555RS
2 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 14 8 1:11.7929rS 0:00.0374
3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 21 12 1:11.8722rS 0:00.1167
4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 21 18 1:11.9066rS 0:00.1511
5 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 20 1 1:11.9836rS 0:00.2281
6 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 23 17 1:12.0478 S 0:00.2923
7 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 21 13 1:12.1164 S 0:00.3609
8 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 18 12 1:12.1501 S 0:00.3946
9 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 18 6 1:12.1714 S 0:00.4159
10 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 21 8 1:12.2331 S 0:00.4776
11 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 25 14 1:12.2339 S 0:00.4784
12 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 24 19 1:12.3002 S 0:00.5447
13 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 28 8 1:12.3116 S 0:00.5561
14 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 29 7 1:12.4084 S 0:00.6529
15 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 20 9 1:12.4761 S 0:00.7206
16 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 28 2 1:12.4938 S 0:00.7383
17 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 20 6 1:12.4945 S 0:00.7390
18 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 23 20 1:12.6451 S 0:00.8896
19 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 28 9 1:12.7471 S 0:00.9916
20 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 31 9 1:12.7839 S 0:01.0284
21 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 33 2 1:12.8048 S 0:01.0493
22 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 24 15 1:12.8354 S 0:01.0799
23 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 25 8 1:12.9490 S 0:01.1935
24 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 23 10 1:13.1081 S 0:01.3526
25 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 27 5 1:13.2365 S 0:01.4810

