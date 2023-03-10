> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th March, 2023 - 12:49pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest…Lap Gap
1 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 20 18 1:11.9958RS
2 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 23 22 1:12.1771 S 0:00.1813
3 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 17 15 1:12.1979 S 0:00.2021
4 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 21 21 1:12.5000 S 0:00.5042
5 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 17 16 1:12.6763 S 0:00.6805
6 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 18 16 1:12.6868 S 0:00.6910
7 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 26 23 1:12.8756 S 0:00.8798
8 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 24 23 1:12.8930 S 0:00.8972
9 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 23 18 1:12.9190 S 0:00.9232
10 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 21 18 1:12.9934 S 0:00.9976
11 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 21 17 1:13.0103 S 0:01.0145
12 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 22 19 1:13.1013 S 0:01.1055
13 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 19 15 1:13.2234 S 0:01.2276
14 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 21 16 1:13.3157 S 0:01.3199
15 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 23 17 1:13.3536 S 0:01.3578
16 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 22 20 1:13.3655 S 0:01.3697
17 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 24 13 1:13.3875 S 0:01.3917
18 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 18 15 1:13.4281 S 0:01.4323
19 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 21 16 1:13.5606 S 0:01.5648
20 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 23 21 1:13.5803 S 0:01.5845
21 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 16 14 1:13.6704 S 0:01.6746
22 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 24 23 1:13.7524 S 0:01.7566
23 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 24 23 1:13.7680 S 0:01.7722
24 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 25 23 1:14.2408 S 0:02.2450
25 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 29 6 1:14.4254 S 0:02.4296

