Results: Newcastle 500, Practice 1
Friday 10th March, 2023 - 12:49pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest…Lap
|Gap
|1
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|18 1:11.9958RS
|2
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|23
|22 1:12.1771 S
|0:00.1813
|3
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|15 1:12.1979 S
|0:00.2021
|4
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|21 1:12.5000 S
|0:00.5042
|5
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|16 1:12.6763 S
|0:00.6805
|6
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|16 1:12.6868 S
|0:00.6910
|7
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|26
|23 1:12.8756 S
|0:00.8798
|8
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|23 1:12.8930 S
|0:00.8972
|9
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|18 1:12.9190 S
|0:00.9232
|10
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|21
|18 1:12.9934 S
|0:00.9976
|11
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|21
|17 1:13.0103 S
|0:01.0145
|12
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|22
|19 1:13.1013 S
|0:01.1055
|13
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|15 1:13.2234 S
|0:01.2276
|14
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|16 1:13.3157 S
|0:01.3199
|15
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|17 1:13.3536 S
|0:01.3578
|16
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|22
|20 1:13.3655 S
|0:01.3697
|17
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|13 1:13.3875 S
|0:01.3917
|18
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|15 1:13.4281 S
|0:01.4323
|19
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|16 1:13.5606 S
|0:01.5648
|20
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|23
|21 1:13.5803 S
|0:01.5845
|21
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|14 1:13.6704 S
|0:01.6746
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|23 1:13.7524 S
|0:01.7566
|23
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|24
|23 1:13.7680 S
|0:01.7722
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|25
|23 1:14.2408 S
|0:02.2450
|25
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|29
|6 1:14.4254 S
|0:02.4296
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]