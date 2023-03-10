Penske-style livery for Best Super2 Mustang

Zak Best has revealed a Penske-style livery for the Ford Mustang which he will race out of Anderson Motorsport in the 2023 Dunlop Super2 Series.

The Benalla-based steerer will continue with Tickford Racing in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship enduros, as co-driver in an as yet unspecified entry, although it is notable that he has driven James Courtney’s #5 Mustang in testing.

However, Best will line up in Michael Anderson’s team in Super2 this year, piloting a former Fabian Coulthard DJR Team Penske Gen2 Mustang.

The car had been adorned in the retro 1000th race livery which Dick Johnson Racing ran in last year’s Bathurst 1000 when the Best-Anderson deal was announced, but now has a new look.

Fittingly, however, that look is evocative of the Shell V-Power livery which DJRTP05 originally raced in, with the branding of sponsors including Best Leisure Industries integrated into the design.

Furthermore, with Best’s preferred #78 being used by Aaron Love at the Blanchard Racing Team, he will compete with the #17 plate which is synonymous with Dick Johnson himself.

The Anderson Super2 effort will be engineered by former Tickford Racing figure Brendan Hogan, who, coincidentally, was Team Manager at BRT until recently.

Best can legitimately claim to be one to watch this season, given he has finished runner-up to Triple Eight Race Engineering drivers Broc Feeney and then Declan Fraser for the last two years.

Practice 1 at the Newcastle East Street Circuit starts at 10:10 local time/AEDT.