Heimgartner fastest in Supercars Practice 1 in Newcastle
Friday 10th March, 2023 - 12:15pm
Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner has set the fastest lap in the first ever practice session for the Gen3 Supercars, at the Thrifty Newcastle 500.
With a set of green tyres on the #8 R&J Batteries Chevrolet Camaro, the New Zealander clocked a 1:11.9958s which ended up being the fastest lap of Practice 1 for the Repco Supercars Championship field by 0.1813s.
Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown set a subsequent 1:12.1771s in the #9 Coca-Cola Camaro, with Grove Racing’s David Reynolds first of the Ford contingent in third on the timesheet on a 1:12.1979s in the #26 Penrite Mustang.
At the start of the 45-minute session, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert laid down a 1:14.4467s on his first flying lap in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang and was still quickest when he set a 1:13.3132s next time around.
That remained the benchmark until Brown set a 1:13.2424s during his second run but he was quickly usurped by Reynolds, who achieved a 1:13.1844s and a 1:13.1275s on back-to-back laps.
It was another Ford driver who was next to move the marker, WAU’s Nick Percat setting a 1:13.110s in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Mustang, before Heimgartner put the R&J Batteries machine on top with a 1:13.084s just past the half-hour point.
Then it was the turn of the 2021 and 2022 champion, Shane van Gisbergen, to reset the fastest lap when he drove the #97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro to a 1:13.0103s with 10 minutes to go, before Mostert was first into the twelves with a 1:12.9672s.
However, Heimgartner had just taken a new set of soft tyres and he bolted to a 1:11.9958s with six minutes to go.
Brown then set the 1:12.1771s with two minutes to go, before just keeping Car #9 off the barriers when he locked up at Turn 2, or Cops, on his following lap.
Reynolds ended up third for the session, from WAU team-mates Percat and Mostert, then PremiAir Racing team-mates James Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro) and Tim Slade (#400 Nulon Camaro), BJR’s Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s Camaro), Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang), and Mark Winterbottom (#18 DeWalt Camaro).
Van Gisbergen was classified 11th at just over a second off the pace, with Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) 14th and Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) in 19th.
Turn 2/Cops was a hotspot throughout the session.
Heimgartner had an early journey up the run-off area at the top of Watt Street before he was emulated by Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro), Waters, Macauley Jones (#96 Pizza Hut Camaro), Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang), and Jack Le Brocq (#34 Truck Assist Camaro).
Practice 2, another 45-minute session but with the option of refuelling, starts at 13:45 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest…Lap
|Gap
|1
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|18 1:11.9958RS
|2
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|23
|22 1:12.1771 S
|0:00.1813
|3
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|15 1:12.1979 S
|0:00.2021
|4
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|21 1:12.5000 S
|0:00.5042
|5
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|16 1:12.6763 S
|0:00.6805
|6
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|16 1:12.6868 S
|0:00.6910
|7
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|26
|23 1:12.8756 S
|0:00.8798
|8
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|23 1:12.8930 S
|0:00.8972
|9
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|18 1:12.9190 S
|0:00.9232
|10
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|21
|18 1:12.9934 S
|0:00.9976
|11
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|21
|17 1:13.0103 S
|0:01.0145
|12
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|22
|19 1:13.1013 S
|0:01.1055
|13
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|15 1:13.2234 S
|0:01.2276
|14
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|16 1:13.3157 S
|0:01.3199
|15
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|17 1:13.3536 S
|0:01.3578
|16
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|22
|20 1:13.3655 S
|0:01.3697
|17
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|13 1:13.3875 S
|0:01.3917
|18
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|15 1:13.4281 S
|0:01.4323
|19
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|16 1:13.5606 S
|0:01.5648
|20
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|23
|21 1:13.5803 S
|0:01.5845
|21
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|14 1:13.6704 S
|0:01.6746
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|23 1:13.7524 S
|0:01.7566
|23
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|24
|23 1:13.7680 S
|0:01.7722
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|25
|23 1:14.2408 S
|0:02.2450
|25
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|29
|6 1:14.4254 S
|0:02.4296
