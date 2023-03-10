> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Friday at the 2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500 Supercars

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th March, 2023 - 10:00pm

Friday at the 2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500 Supercars, where Brodie Kostecki topped practice in his Coca-Cola Camaro, while 2023 Repco Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen – who was second fastest in his Red Bull Ampol Camaro – described his Gen3 Camaro as “the hottest car I’ve driven in a long time”.

Off track, controversy surrounded Supercars’ new graphics package, which it has announced it will address for the remainder of the weekend.

Images: Ross Gibb Photography.

