Best leads Allen in red flagged Super2 practice

Zak Best again headed Kai Allen following a red-flagged shorted second Super2 practice session in Newcastle.Best was the only driver to dip below the 73-second marker in what proved to be an action-packed session.

Mason Kelly struck trouble early before a four-car incident in the final moments ultimately saw officials declare it early.

Seton back on track

Aaron Seton was able to get back out on track after ending Practice 1 with the nose of his Commodore buried in the tyre wall at Turn 6.

Seton completed an installation lap before touring back into the lane as the rest of the field remained on track.

It made for a busy start, Best picking up where he left off to go fastest with a 1:14.2603s initially.

That effort didn’t stand for long as Cooper Murray mustered a 1:13.8769s while Jack Perkins sat third.

Incident packed

Matt Chahda found the fence on the exit of Turn 10, glancing the wall with the right side of the car.

It was enough to force him back into the pits as the top of the timesheets began to change rapidly.

Soon, Mason Kelly limped back into the pits with 32 minutes remaining after he tagged the wall exiting the final corner.

The Nissan driver slid through the right-hander before immediately heading into the lane with the left rear having copped a hefty impact.

Best improved on his early lap to lower the benchmark to 1:13.7503s with Murray sitting second and Perkins third.

It was proving another incident-packed session with Jett Johnson running deep at the hairpin, Aaron Love going long at Cops, and Ryan Gilroy brushing the tyre wall at Turn 1.

Halfway marker

Approaching the halfway point of the 45-minute session the circuit fell quiet with much of the field in the lane.

Having headed back out following a set-up tweak, Perkins locked up into Cops but was able to quickly spin the Commodore around and get going once again.

As he recovered, Allen, nursing a recently broken collar bone, shot fastest with a 1:13.0611s.

That time lasted even as Best logged two purple sectors on his next lap, but lost time in the final third to remain second.

Brad Vaughan then came within touching distance of Allen with a 1:13.1040s.

Drama at the final corner saw Ellie Morrow and Chris Smerdon come a cropper.

Morrow was nose-in at the apex of the corner while the latter was able to three-point turn his way out of trouble at the exit of the corner.

The pair had come together, Smerdon turning in on Morrow who’d moved up the inside to see the pair pirouette.

Late red flag

A rapid lap saw Best got fastest just moments before the red flag was shown when four cars found themselves stuck at Turn 9.

Chahda looked to have made the initial mistake with Johnson left with nowhere to go as he arrived on the scene almost immediately.

Love was next in, locking up and sliding into Johnson comparatively lightly.

Callum Walker was in next but did well to avoid contact with the trio ahead – or the tyre wall.

Johnson was helped out of the car which had notable front end damage after contacting Chahda’s driver’s side door – having to climb out of the passenger door as rescue crews helped him free.

Love’s car had front-end damage but he was able to limp back to the lane, the bar looking the worst of it.

The session did not resume, Best ending fastest with 1:12.8900s from Allen, Brad Vaughan, Jay Robotham, and Zach Bates.

Matthew McCutcheon headed the Super3 field, his best a 1:13.0436s.

The next time the Super2 field heads out on track will be for qualifying at 10:25 AEDT on Saturday morning.

Results: Super2 Series, Newcastle, Practice 2

Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest…Lap Gap 1 17 Anderson Motorsport Zak Best Ford Mustang GT 17 16 1:12.8900* 2 26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen Holden Commodore ZB 19 12 1:13.0611 0:00.1711 3 5 Dormer HVAC Services Brad Vaughan Ford Mustang GT 16 14 1:13.1040 0:00.2140 4 3 MW Motorsport Jaylyn Robotham Ford Mustang GT 18 17 1:13.2889 0:00.3989 5 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Zach Bates Holden Commodore ZB 13 12 1:13.4609 0:00.5709 6 70 Shaw and Partners Racing Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB 17 13 1:13.5002 0:00.6102 7 88 Eggleston Motorsport Cooper Murray Holden Commodore ZB 14 12 1:13.5705 0:00.6805 8 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ryan Wood Holden Commodore ZB 13 10 1:13.6719 0:00.7819 9 49 Cowbiz Jay Hanson Holden Commodore ZB 19 11 1:13.7371 0:00.8471 10 18 Cavalier Homes Matthew Chahda Holden Commodore ZB 13 6 1:14.0167 0:01.1267 11 78 Petronas Motorsport Aaron Love Ford Mustang GT 16 6 1:14.0246 0:01.1346 12 67 World Gym Racing Nash Morris Holden Commodore ZB 16 13 1:14.0288 0:01.1388 13 11 Turps Tippers Zane Morse Ford Mustang GT 13 11 1:14.0406 0:01.1506 14 43 AWC Motorsport Lachlan Dalton Holden Commodore ZB 17 14 1:14.0464 0:01.1564 15 54 Eggleston Motorsport Jordyn Sinni Holden Commodore ZB 16 15 1:14.0722 0:01.1822 16 38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick Holden Commodore ZB 18 5 1:14.1485 0:01.2585 17 30 Gomersall Motorsport Aaron Seton Holden Commodore ZB 15 14 1:14.6234 0:01.7334 18 6 Steeline Elly Morrow Ford Mustang GT 19 17 1:15.5802 0:02.6902 19 33 Cylinder Head Warehouse Callum Walker Holden Commodore ZB 19 10 1:16.5788 0:03.6888 20 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Ford Mustang GT 3 1 1:20.9771 0:08.0871

Results: Super3 Series, Newcastle, Practice 2