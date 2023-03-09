WAU Super2 liveries unveiled ahead of Newcastle 500

Walkinshaw Andretti United has unveiled its two Dunlop Super2 liveries ahead of the season-opening Thrifty Newcastle 500.

While WAU is now a Ford team in the top tier, the ZB Commodore Supercars which it fielded last year have filtered down to Super2 to be raced by debutants Ryan Wood and Zach Bates.

Those ZB Commodores retain the black base and lines from 2022, but now sport the Clayton-based squad’s own logo in place of the Holden badge.

Wood, who has stepped up from Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenger, will drive Car #2 with primary backing from Pacific Fuel Solutions while Toyota 86 graduate Zach Bates gets behind the wheel of Car #25 with major support from Shaw Wines and Affinity Constructions.

“The Pacific Fuel Solutions #2 looks awesome; I can’t believe it’s real and in front of me to be honest,” said Wood.

“Driving it this weekend is something I’ve been dreaming about for a long time.

“I can’t thank all the partners, new and old, enough, their support has been awesome and I wouldn’t be here without them.

“The team has done an incredible job to get us here, everyone has been amazing, it’s going to be a massive weekend with a lot to adapt too quickly, but I can’t wait to drive out of pit lane and get underway.”

Bates remarked, “It’s so exciting to reveal the Shaw Wines, Affinity Constructions #25 here in Newcastle; it looks incredible.

“We’ve had a huge amount of support from our partners to get me here today, so I’m really proud to be representing them all this weekend, and can’t thank them enough.

“Being a part of the Walkinshaw Andretti United family has been amazing. They’ve welcomed me with open arms and have done such a good job getting the car here, so I’m just really excited to be honest, I can’t wait for that first lap.

“There is going to be a lot to take in this weekend, no doubt, but I’m also just so excited to get stuck in and see how we go, it’s a dream come true.”

WAU’s 2022 Super2 campaign is its first since 2012, when it fielded Nick Percat.

The South Australian is about to embark on the second season of his current stint as a full-time Repco Supercars Championship driver with the squad, in a #2 Gen3 Ford Mustang S650 with major backing from Mobil 1 and NTI.

Fellow Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert remains in the sister #25 entry, which bears sponsorship from Mobil 1 and Optus.

Super2 Practice 1 starts tomorrow at 10:10 local time/AEDT.

CLICK HERE for R&J Batteries Event Guide

GALLERY: WAU Super2 liveries