VIDEO: Number change to mark Slade milestone
Thursday 9th March, 2023 - 3:01pm
PremiAir Racing has changed Tim Slade’s competition to mark a special milestone this weekend.
Slade’s first race for the Arundel-based squad this weekend at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 will be his 400th in the Repco Supercars Championship.
As such, the South Australian’s Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro has been switched from #23 to #400, which was revealed in pit lane at the Newcastle East Street Circuit.
