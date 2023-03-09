VIDEO: Number change to mark Slade milestone

PremiAir Racing has changed Tim Slade’s competition to mark a special milestone this weekend.

Slade’s first race for the Arundel-based squad this weekend at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 will be his 400th in the Repco Supercars Championship.

As such, the South Australian’s Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro has been switched from #23 to #400, which was revealed in pit lane at the Newcastle East Street Circuit.