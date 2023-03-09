TV coverage for Motorsport Australia categories

Motorsport Australia’s rally and off-road competitions, as well as its new national-level racing series will have television coverage this year.

The Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship (ARC), Polaris Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship (AORC) and the all-new Shannons Trophy Series will be broadcast across various channels on the Seven Network this year.

Each round of the 2023 Australia Rally Championship will be broadcast on 7plus, with the ever-popular Power Stage to be televised live on the Sunday of every event, while a highlights package of every round of the 2023 Australia Off Road Championship will be broadcast on 7plus after each event.

The brand-new Trophy Series, which will host national-level categories such as Australian Formula Open, Australian Production Cars, GC Marine Australian Prototype Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series, Radical Australia Cup and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series, will be live-streamed on 7plus as well as across Motorsport Australia’s social media platforms.

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca welcomed the announcement.

“After a successful year in 2022 with strong viewership and terrific coverage of rally and off-road, we’re pleased to see our rally and off-road coverage returning to the screens of Seven in 2023,” Arocca said.

“We’re also thrilled to be working with Seven to deliver a range of archival content from years gone from our motorsport archives.

“There is some amazing content on our shelves and we’re pleased to be able to share it with a larger audience, as well as give the next generation the opportunity to enjoy the history of the sport.

“It’s an exciting year for circuit racing in 2023 too, with the addition of the Shannons Trophy Series.

“We’re pleased to see these three events will be live streamed on 7plus to maximise the audience, and provide live and free coverage of a wide range of categories.”