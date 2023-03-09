> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Thursday at the Newcastle 500

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 9th March, 2023 - 7:00pm

Check out the images of the pit lane action as the teams gear up for the first Gen3 Supercars race, the Thrifty Newcastle 500, which kicks off tomorrow.

RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8848
A RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8824
B RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9315
C RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8812
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8697
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8709
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8758
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8860
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8877
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8911
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8917
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8937
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8938
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8967
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9010
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9020
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9022
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9052
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9063
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9091
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9122
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9128
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9157
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9177
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9184
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9236
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9262
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9284
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9345

