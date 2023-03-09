New Gen3 Camaro aero breaks cover in Newcastle

The new aerodynamic piece for the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercar has broken cover in pit lane ahead of the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, the Camaro has had a piece added on each outer edge of its front bar, following parity testing at Temora Aerodrome last week.

Supercars announced last night that the Gen3 Camaro and Ford Mustang had been formally homologated following that activity at Temora, although it did not outline any parity changes which may have arisen as a result.

Speedcafe.com understands that the tweak to the Chevrolet will achieve a very small increase in front downforce, although how significant that proves to be in competition is debatable considering what could already be achieved by changing rake and/or ride height.

Regardless, the change is now visible on Camaros, such as the Matt Stone Racing entry pictured above, at the Newcastle East Street Circuit.

Once wrapped, the change is only subtle, but it is a gurney which follows the shape of wheel arch, almost to the back of the front bar assembly.

The two MSR/Truck Assist Racing entries are among 14 Camaros in the regular 25-car Repco Supercars Championship field.

No changes have been made to aerodynamics of the 11 Mustangs, notwithstanding a perceived imbalance in that vehicle’s downforce.

However, Supercars did leave open the possibility of further parity adjustments in the aforementioned homologation announcement.

Engines/powertrains also remain a question mark, with some level of conjecture about Engine Power Weighted Average (EPWA), but mainly around mapping and how the Mustang changes gears.

Already, the Camaro had its shift cut elongated ahead of the official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park as a parity measure.

Practice 1 starts tomorrow at 11:15 local time/AEDT.

