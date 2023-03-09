Hanson Super2 livery revealed

Jay Hanson’s livery for the 2023 Dunlop Super2 Series has been revealed.

The Erebus Academy driver will line up for his second Super2 season, again with Image Racing, in the #49 ZB Commodore.

“It’s really exciting to head into a new season and my second season of Super2 with some great partners,” said Hanson.

“Ingal Civil, Pana Group and AA Holdings have supported me throughout my whole karting career and have followed me through my transition to cars.

“I’m also welcoming Sunbury Denture Clinic and Glade Civil. It’s great to see them onboard, the livery looks great and I’m really excited to see it on track tomorrow.”

Hanson will share the Image stable with Jack Perkins, who has formally been entered by Erebus itself, and Super3 rookie Jobe Stewart.

Practice 1 for Round 1 at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 starts tomorrow at 10:10 local time/AEDT.