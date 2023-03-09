FIA president’s son killed in road car crash

Saif Ben Sulayem, the son of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has been killed in a road car accident in Dubai.

Motorsport’s world governing body has confirmed the news that was circulating in the media in the Middle East. The incident took place on Tuesday evening local time.

The FIA will not be making any formal statement on the matter. The president has requested privacy.

The younger Ben Sulayem, whose father was a 14-time FIA Middle East Rally champion, had attempted to forge his own career in motorsport.

He competed in the 2016-17 Formula 4 UAE championship, taking part in eight races, finishing 14th overall and with 27 points to his name.

It is a series in which McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was sixth in the drivers’ standings and Williams’ Logan Sargeant was runner-up.

The FIA president took office in December 2021 and oversaw a dramatic period of change last season, notably with regard to F1 race control.

After attending the Bahrain Grand Prix at the weekend, it remains to be seen if he will be present at the next F1 race in Saudi Arabia from March 17-19.

The members of the Speedcafe team send the FIA president their sincere condolences.