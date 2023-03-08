VIDEO: One-on-One with John Bowe
Wednesday 8th March, 2023 - 10:00am
As he bids farewell to Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters in 2023, six-time TCM title winner John Bowe sat down with Greg Rust to talk about the category and plans for the future.
Bowe commenced his farewell campaign with a memorable race victory over Steven Johnson in front of home fans at AWC Race Tasmania, which was held at Symmons Plains International Raceway.
