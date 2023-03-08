> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Loading up for the first Gen3 Supercars race at Newcastle

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 8th March, 2023 - 3:55pm

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]