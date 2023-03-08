Vidau confirmed for second Carrera Cup tilt

Max Vidau has been confirmed for a second season in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

Vidau will drive for TekworkX Motorsport for the second year running, with former Dunlop Super2 Series driver Thomas Maxwell joining him as a team-mate.

The South Australian enjoyed a solid season with the Gold Coast-based squad in 2022, collecting six podiums to finish 10th in the standings.

His season was highlighted by a round victory at the season-opening Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, where the 2023 campaign will commence.

“We started extremely fast out of the gate last season at the Grand Prix, so the aim is to come out and do it again this year and really set the tone for our season,” Vidau said.

“At the high-speed tracks like the Grand Prix, we were probably the fastest cars in the field.

“We had strong pace at most of the tracks we went to last year, there’s a really good base for us to build from to start 2023.”

In saying that, Vidau acknowledged that there are tracks where improvements could be made, although he is confident in the TekworkX Motorsport package beneath him.

“It’s the slower tracks where we needed to work on it a little bit, but through the off-season we’ve been putting a lot of effort into it and I’m confident we’ve developed a car that can race for wins at every track on the calendar,” he added.

In addition to his Carrera Cup achievements, Vidau was the 2017 Australian Formula Ford Series title winner and finished third-place in both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Porsche Michelin GT3 Cup Challenge Australia, now referred to as the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series.

Round 1 of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship will take place at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 30-April 2.