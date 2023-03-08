TV, radio talent announced for Newcastle 500

Television and radio teams have been announced ahead of this weekend’s Thrifty Newcastle 500 Supercars season-opener.

As is customary for the season opener, television is shared by Fox Sports and the Seven Network, while sports radio network SEN will also provide commentary of Sunday action.

Seven’s coverage will be fronted by host Mark Beretta and Jack Perkins, who is on double duty alongside his Dunlop Super2 Series campaign with Erebus Motorsport.

Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife will continue to call the action across both networks, with a line-up which also includes Mark Larkham, Garth Tander, Jessica Yates, and Chad Neylon.

“I’m rapt to be back with Seven, alongside Beretts for this weekend’s live and free Newcastle 500 broadcast,” said Perkins.

“Doubling broadcast duties while I race Super2 also gives me a chance to offer unique insights for the viewers, which I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s such an exciting time for Supercars as we finally welcome the Gen3 cars in the new Chevrolet versus Ford era, which is so exciting for the drivers, teams and fans.

“We’re all looking forward to some great racing this weekend in Newcastle.”

Fox Sports will take every Repco Supercars Championship session live and ad-free, while Seven will utilise picture-in-picture during commercial breaks.

The Newcastle 500 also marks the debut of Supercars’ new deal with SEN, which will air live coverage in Sydney on SEN 1170, in Brisbane on SENQ 693, on the Gold Coast on 1620 AM, in New Zealand on SENZ, and via DAB+ and online.

Aaron Noonan will lead the call and “will be joined by several SEN experts to bring all the exciting action directly to Supercars fans.”

Live coverage on Fox Sports starts on Friday at 10:00 AEDT, just ahead of Super2 Practice 1, with Seven on air from Saturday at 12:30 AEDT.