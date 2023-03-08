Sargent tops Carrera Cup North America testing

Thomas Sargent has set the pace in the official pre-season test for the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series at Sebring International Raceway.

Sargent, who is spearheading McElrea Racing’s multi-car effort in the American competition, logged a best-time of 2:02.170s over 43 laps to set the benchmark for the 32 competitors to register a time.

“Really stoked with how it turned out,” the 2022 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series winner said.

“We finished up P1 overall on both days. It’s not what we were expecting but it’s definitely welcomed.

“We had a really good two days, we learnt a lot and did some qualy runs and some race runs as well so I felt like we have a really good car for both conditions.

“Ultimately we’re really stoked with how it ended up and I can’t wait for the next week and the race meeting.”

For Sargent, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America represents the next step in his burgeoning racing career, which already includes success in the 2021 Australian Formula Ford Championship, as well as a victory in the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour alongside 2023 rookie Supercars driver Cameron Hill.

His McElrea Racing team-mate Thomas Nepveu finished the two-day outing in seventh outright, with his fastest effort a 2:03.158s.

It marks a competitive start to the American campaign for the Australasian team, which has established a base of operations in North Carolina.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America tilt comes off the back of McElrea Racing’s victory in the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship with now Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup driver Harri Jones.

McElrea Racing will commence its Porsche Carrera Cup North America campaign at Sebring International Raceway on March 11-12.

Sebring will also play host to the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship opener, as well as Round 2 of the IMSA SportsCar Championship that same weekend.