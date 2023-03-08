> News > Supercars

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Newcastle 500

By Steve Neumann

Wednesday 8th March, 2023 - 7:00pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

