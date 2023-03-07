McFadden clinches first World of Outlaws win for Toyota

Australian James McFadden has broken through for his opening win of the World of Outlaws season at Volusia, Florida in what was an historic victory for the sport.

McFadden – the sole full-time Aussie on the Outlaws tour – won the third event of the new Outlaws season.

It was a landmark victory, the first significant sprintcar victory for Toyota, and the 100th win for McFadden’s Roth Motorsport team.

McFadden beat home Brad Sweet, Brian Brown, Logan Schuchart and Donny Schatz.

He celebrated in style, completing a “shoey” on the top of his wing following the win.

“Obviously a milestone night for us, to win for Toyota is huge – they’re super new in the sport and to get them an Outlaws win is just mega,” said McFadden.

“And to be the one to win Roth their 100th victory is something I’ve been desperate to achieve – this means plenty to be the one to win this one.

“They are an iconic team and they’ve had some of the biggest names in the sport’s history race for them, so to get that special win means the world to me.”

McFadden now sits top five in the Outlaws points.

“My goal this year is not to worry about points – I just want to race the car as hard as I can every single night,” said McFadden.

“I’m here to win as many races as possible – so hopefully this is a good sign of what’s to come.”

McFadden has only returned to the USA after a successful summer season back home, which included a host of big wins driving for newly formed Hodges Motorsport operation.

One of the team’s co-owners is Scott McLaughlin, who McFadden has caught up with while he was racing a short distance away at St Petersburg at the weekend.