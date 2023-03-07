Jett Johnson Super3 Altima breaks cover

The livery for the Nissan Altima in which Jett Johnson will make his Supercars debut has been revealed.

The third-generation racer will contest the Dunlop Super3 Series in association with another successful motorsport family as part of the Kelly Racing operation.

Johnson’s Altima will sport the same #117 and NAPA Auto Parts backing as the car which he drove in Trans Am competitions, including a victorious run in the 2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series.

The grandson of Dick and son of Steven will make his competitive Supercars debut at the age of 18, with today being his birthday.

“I’m super excited to confirm that I’ll be with NAPA Auto Parts in the Dunlop Super3 Series this year,” said Jett Johnson.

“I can’t believe this is the year I get to start my Supercars career. Being around Supercars with Dad and Grandpa all my life, I feel the time is right. I’m nervous but really excited so I can’t wait to get into it at Newcastle”

“It’s been great running in TA2 and Trans Am. I’ve really enjoyed the category so much. We won the title in TA2 last year and picked up podiums in Trans Am, but with the way that things have worked out, it was time for me to take the step into Super3 and hopefully continue my career forwards.

“It’s really cool to have the NAPA Auto Parts and the NAPA Motorsport Academy onboard for my first Supercars season. NAPA has been a tremendous supporter of ours and it’s great that we get the chance to continue to continue to progress up the ranks together.”

Johnson will be team-mate to Mason Kelly, who will make his own Supercars debut in the same Nissan Altima in which his father Todd saw out his driving career in 2017.

That occasion was the inaugural Thrifty Newcastle 500, which returns to the Supercars calendar this weekend and includes Round 1 of the Super2 Series/Super3 Series on the support bill.

A 29-car entry list has been released, with 20 in Super2 and the balance in Super3, including an Altima to be driven by yet another next-generation racer in Cameron McLeod.

Practice 1 at the Newcastle East Street Circuit starts on Friday at 10:10 local time/AEDT, with a pair of 21-lap races across the weekend.