Camaro aero tweak details come to light

Details around what will change on the Chevrolet Camaro Supercar’s front aerodynamics have come to light.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, the Gen3 Camaro is set to get slightly more front downforce following further category-run testing at Temora Aerodrome.

Speedcafe.com has now learnt where on the snout of the Chevrolet those changes will be made.

A small piece is set to be added to the outer edges of the front bar, just forward of the front wheels and just above the existing lip on the sides of the splitter.

Manufacturing of the piece is thought to be underway now at Triple Eight Race Engineering, the Chevrolet homologation team, which had personnel on-hand at Temora off the back of its own private testing at Queensland Raceway last week.

Until yesterday’s revelation, it had seemed a logical outcome that the Ford Mustang might have its centre of pressure shifted rearward, given gripes over a relative excess of front downforce and deficit of rear downforce.

That would put the Mustang at an advantage relative to the Camaro in qualifying, but a disadvantage over a race distance given a greater tendency to wear out rear tyres.

Instead, the Blue Oval machine remains unchanged in terms of aerodynamics.

However, its powertrain has been the subject of ongoing evolution, with a new engine map tested last week at Winton when Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, and Grove Racing undertook their final pre-season running.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, there had also been ‘speed testing’ conducted at Temora in order to learn more about the perceived disparity in engines/powertrains, although less is known about the outcome of that activity.

What has been confirmed in recent days is minimum car/driver and front axle weights, while centre of gravity stipulations have also been finalised.

Chevrolet teams have had to add ballast in some relatively high areas around the engine bay, to compensate for the materially lesser weight of the Camaro’s pushrod engine relative to the Coyote-derived double overhead cam unit in the Mustang.

Practice for the season-opening Thrifty Newcastle 500 starts this Friday.