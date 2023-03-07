Bathurst 6 Hour schedule revealed

The schedule for the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour has been confirmed.

The Easter production car endurance event, which is set to feature Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, Australian Production Cars/Monochrome GT4 Australia, Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge, MRF Tyres Nissan Pulsars in addition to the 6 Hour race itself, is set to take place from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9.

On-track action on Friday will consist of two practice sessions for all categories, with the Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge and Nissan Pulsars to have qualifying sessions in the afternoon.

The second day of action will see three races for the Nissan Pulsars, two races for the Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge, qualifying and Race 1 for each of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Australian Production Cars/GT4 Australia respectively, as well as the final practice session and qualifying for the Bathurst 6 Hour.

Easter Sunday will see the final races for Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Australian Production Cars/GT4 Australia, before the Bathurst 6 Hour commences at 11:45 local time.

A record number of entries are locked in for this year’s Bathurst 6 Hour, with a final entry list to be revealed prior to the event.

Doubling as the second round of the 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries, the Bathurst 6 Hour will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport on the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

2023 Hi-tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour schedule