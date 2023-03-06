VIDEO: The Gen3 Supercar fuel rig and coupling

Brad Jones has explained the key points around the new refuelling rig and coupling which all Supercars teams will use in the Gen3 era.

After just over two decades of the Siamese coupling, beginning before Project Blueprint and seeing out the Car of the Future era, the championship moves to a GT-style system from 2023.

Aside from the obvious visual differences, and the relocation of the spike to accommodate the coupe shapes of the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang, the coupling is more intricate than before, as the Brad Jones Racing crew demonstrates.

While that could elongate pit stops, at least in the short term as teams get used to their new gear, the key sporting implication is the flow rate.

It has been slashed to 2.4 litres per second, according to Jones, which will make for longer dwell times.

Worth noting also is that the fuel cell in a Gen3 car as around 133 litres, up on the 111 litres for COTF/Gen2.

As such, a full fill from empty will now be around 55 seconds, rather than 30.

The fuel drop for this weekend’s Thrifty Newcastle 500 is 100 litres per race, although regulations also oblige at least two pit stops per race anyway.

While the 100-litre figure is less than the 120 or 140 litres which usually applied in the COTF era, that is still around 42 seconds of fuel fill time, and hence longer than was the case in refuelling races last year (except for the Bathurst 1000, of course).

Teams will have the opportunity to run through pit stops this Friday in Practice 2, when refuelling towers are permitted.