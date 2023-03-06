> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: St Petersburg IndyCar race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 6th March, 2023 - 6:16pm

Highlights of a wild St Petersburg IndyCar race won by Marcus Ericsson.

CLICK HERE for race report

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]