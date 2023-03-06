Super2 liveries break cover ahead of Newcastle 500

Lochie Dalton’s livery has been revealed ahead of his first full season in the Dunlop Super2 Series with Brad Jones Racing.

The Tasmanian will continue to enjoy backing from the Apple Isle in the form of civil contracting firm, AWC Pty Ltd.

Dalton’s profile increased when he contested last year’s National Trans Am Series with Garry Rogers Motorsport, finishing sixth in his rookie season.

He capped off 2022 with a Super2 in the season finale at Adelaide with BJR, getting home in eighth position in the latter race of the weekend in a VF Commodore.

Ahead of Round 1 of the 2023 campaign in Newcastle, the 21-year-old said of the #43 ZB Commodore, “The car looks impressive, I’m excited to have backing from AWC for the year ahead.

“Newcastle is an unforgiving circuit, it’s a pretty tough initiation for the start of the season but I’m pretty confident in the preparation we’ve done that it won’t be too difficult.

“I can’t thank AWC, Fiducian Finance and Brad Jones Racing enough for the support for this year and I want to repay them on track for that.

“I’m realistic about our goals this year, it’s our first full season in Super2 and while we want to finish as high as we can, if we can finish with a clean car and get into the top five, I’d be pretty happy with that.”

Dalton will arrive in Newcastle off the back of a round runner-up finish a fortnight earlier in Trans Am at Symmons Plains, with podiums in two of the three races.

GALLERY: Lochie Dalton Super2 livery

Meanwhile, Eggleston Motorsport has also released the livery for the #38 Cameron Crick ZB Commodore, which will sport major sponsorship from Hikvision.

Eggleston is fielding five cars this year, split four in Super2 and one in Super3, with its other ZBs and the VF Commodore set to carry its now customary blue and black hues.

Practice 1 starts on Friday at 10:10 local time/AEDT, with a pair of 21-lap races across Saturday and Sunday at the Newcastle East Street Circuit.

GALLERY: Cameron Crick Super2 livery