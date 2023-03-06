Results: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Monday 6th March, 2023 - 3:39am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|57
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|11.9
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|38.6
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|48
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|50.9
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|54.5
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|55.8
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|72.6
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|73.7
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|89.7
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|90.8
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1L
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1L
|14
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1L
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2L
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|16L
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|18L
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|44L
