Results: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 6th March, 2023 - 3:39am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 57
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 11.9
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 38.6
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 48
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 50.9
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 54.5
7 63 George Russell Mercedes 55.8
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 72.6
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 73.7
10 23 Alex Albon Williams 89.7
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 90.8
12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1L
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1L
14 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1L
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 2L
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 16L
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 18L
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 44L

