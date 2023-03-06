Percat on podium in Australian Kart Championship

Supercars driver Nick Percat recorded a podium finish in Round 1 of the 2023 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship presented by Castrol Edge in Murray Bridge, South Australia.

Percat finished third out of 77 entries in TaG 125 , holding off both Harrison Hoey and Leigh Nicolaou to record a podium finish in his maiden appearance in the class.

Ultimately, TaG 125 honours went to Jake Spencer with Jackson Souslin-Harlow finishing ahead of Percat.

“Such a good weekend with friends and the Kart Class team,” Percat shared to Instagram following the outing.

“Great first round for myself and Jake [Spencer] coming home P1 and P3 from the 77 entries.

“Seeing young drivers learn, develop and get success in the top-level of karting with the biggest smiles is amazing.”

In the top-flight KZ2 class, that featured Supercars driver James Golding, Henry Johnstone edged out reigning title winner, former Dunlop Super2 Series driver and Super3 race winner Josh Fife, with Reece Cohen rounding out the podium.

Brad Majman scored his maiden AKC round victory in KA2, securing the top step of the podium from Ben Holliday, with Jack Webster third.

In KA3 Senior, Benito Montalbano overcame Keegan Fraser and Joel Macpherson, as Darcy Heyne bested James Anagnostiadis and Pip Casabene in KA3 Junior.

Isaac McNeill had actually finished second in KA3 Junior, however he was issued with a penalty for a starting infringement, elevating Anagnostiadis to second, with Casabene promoted to third.

Multiple-time AKC title winner Brad Jenner was the class of the 40-kart field in X30, defeating Jacob Dawson and Tyler Howard.

In Cadet 12, Archie Bristow picked up his maiden victory, pipping Corey Carson and Lana Flack, as a last-lap pass by Jay Kostecki saw him defeat Brock Nolan and Carter Grother in the Cadet 9 final.

Round 2 of the 2023 Australian Kart Championship will take place at Tiger Kart Club, in Wanneroo, Western Australia on April 21-23.