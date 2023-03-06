Motorsport Australia announces introductory programme

Motorsport Australia has launched a development programme to introduce children and teenagers to motorsport.

‘First Gear’ is a project that will aim to introduce those aged between 12 to 17-years-old, to motorsport and the fundamentals of the sport.

The programme will also form part of the process for acquiring a Motorsport Australia licence.

Considered the next phase on from the Ricciardo’s Racers development programme, the curriculum for ‘First Gear’ will see participants learn and practice new skills behind the wheel, under the guidance of expert coaches in supervised conditions.

After completing the programme, participants might be ready to take part in entry-level events across the country.

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca hailed the importance of the pathway programme.

“It can be difficult to know where you want to start in motorsport, so First Gear provides a terrific pathway for those starting their motorsport journey to discover a potential pathway,” Arocca said.

“The First Gear brand is an exciting opportunity for Motorsport Australia to generate more interest and welcome more participants into the sport, particularly those younger motorsport fans.

“Coupled with our other programs, like the hugely popular FIA Girls on Track programme, this is another step in making sure the sport’s future remains bright.”

“The programme will also continue to grow in the years ahead, giving young people more opportunities to participate in their local car clubs across all disciplines, including rally and offroad.”

The programme will be held at venues across the country, with access provided to safe and suitable vehicles.

First Gear will launch at Sydney Motorsport Park on Sunday, March 19.

2023 First Gear calendar