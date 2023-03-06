Matching PremiAir liveries for Newcastle 500

The PremiAir Racing Camaros of James Golding and Tim Slade will sport matching liveries in this weekend’s Thrifty Newcastle 500 Supercars season-opener.

The Arundel-based squad announced last month that Nulon Products Australia will be naming rights backer for Golding’s #31 Gen3 Chevrolet in 2023.

Slade’s car continued to be tested with the PremiAir Racing logo on its doors, but it has now been announced that Nulon will also take pride of place on Car #23 “for the start of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship”.

Team Principal Matty Cook said, “Nulon is a fantastic company with a rich history of supporting motorsport in Australia, from the grassroots to the elite levels.

“To have them onboard with us for 2023 as the naming rights partner of the #31 Nulon Racing Camaro, and now also taking up the opportunity as the naming rights backer of the #23 Nulon Racing Camaro for the start of the season, is something we are pleased about.

“The cars look amazing, and we can’t wait to see them performing on-track as a two-car Nulon Racing outfit. The matching liveries look amazing.”

After two years at the Blanchard Racing Team, Slade moved in the most recent off-season to PremiAir, with which he is set to make his 400th Supercars Championship race start this Saturday.

“There is no arguing that the cars look fantastic, and I can’t wait to do the absolute best job I can while carrying the Nulon colours as we get the 2023 Supercars Championship season underway,” he said.

“To have such a prestigious brand as Nulon Products Australia backing our team and my car is a great confidence boost ahead of the start of the season.

“I am greatly looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

PremiAir looks set to retain Dylan O’Keeffe, and potentially call up Joey Mawson, for the 2023 Supercars enduros given both drove its Camaros in the official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Meanwhile, team owner Peter Xiberras drove his top fuel dragster to second in the A-Final at the weekend’s Perth Round of the Australian Top Fuel Championship.

Practice 1 at the Newcastle 500 starts this Friday at 11:15 local time/AEDT.