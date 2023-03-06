Harvey released from hospital after wild St Petersburg crash

Jack Harvey has been released from hospital after his car was driven over the top of by Kyle Kirkwood’s in the St Petersburg IndyCar race.

The Briton was unable to avoid contact with the #21 Ed Carpenter Racing entry which ran into the Turn 4 tyre barrier after Josef Newgarden lunged down the inside of Rinus VeeKay.

However, just as Harvey hit VeeKay’s car, he copped an almighty shunt from a similarly unfortunate Kirkwood, whose Andretti Autosport entry drove right over the top of the #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing machine.

IndyCar announced mid-race, “Out of an abundance of caution, Jack Harvey, who is in stable condition, has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

Now, he has spoken after being released from Bayfront Medical Center.

“Pretty disappointing way for our race to go there,” said Harvey via an RLLR video.

“I really couldn’t avoid Rinus and then just had a little bit of pain in both wrists when I was trying to get out of the car.

“Physically, obviously, it’s a tough race but I felt great. The race was really playing out quite well for the #30 Kustom Entertainment car, so [it is] really disappointing.

“I saw that Christian [Lundgaard] and Graham [Rahal] both ended up in the top 10, so it’s a great result for the team.

“Yeah, I’ve been checked, I’ve been released from hospital,” he concluded.

Kyle Kirkwood drove over the top of Rinus Veekay and Jack Harvey. Harvey was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/Y5jd7iH2gk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) March 5, 2023

Rahal finished sixth in the #15 RLLR car and Lundgaard ninth in #45.

For Andretti Autosport, which locked out the front row courtesy of Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta, the race turned out to be a nightmare.

Kirkwood somehow finished 15th, albeit three laps down, while Grosjean was classified 18th after contact with Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin while battling for the lead put him too into the tyre wall at Turn 4.

Herta did not make half race distance after a hit from another Penske driver, Will Power, saw him collide with the barriers at Turn 8, with Car #26 officially 20th all-told.

In the #29 Andretti entry, Devlin DeFrancesco got airborne when he was t-boned by Benjamin Pedersen in a pile-up which caused a red flag on Lap 1 of the race, but escaped serious injury.