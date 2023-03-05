Supercars drivers talk Gen3 starts

Supercars drivers are still trying to refine their standing starts for the Gen3 era.

The new Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang vehicles are not only lighter than their Gen2 predecessors but boast engines which generate more torque.

Naturally, that means some adjustments in the driver’s seat, too, although launching from zero kilometres per hour remains something of a work in progress.

Asked what changes, Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney told Speedcafe.com, “To be honest, it’s quite hard because we haven’t really done a whole lot. From the ones we have done, they seem okay.

“The things are light, but they’ve got a lot of torque. Watching people, you do get wheelspin, but it’s probably a little bit later.

“I feel like you can get off okay, but because the thing’s light, it wants to go; that’s probably when it moves around.

“But, it’s all good to do practice starts when there’s no pressure on, but I think we’ll all find out once we get to the actual race.

“But, you don’t drop the clutch and drive off completely fine; there’s still going to be guys that are better than others and for sure we’re still going to have to keep improving, but there haven’t been any disaster ones so far, but I’m sure they’re not brilliant either.”

Fellow Camaro driver Jack Le Brocq, of Matt Stone Racing, said his procedure has not changed in principle, although the finer details might.

“To be honest, it’s exactly the same for myself; I haven’t really changed too much,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“For me, it’s more understanding where the bite point is in the clutch, how these things want to be driven off, and getting through it.

“But, it’s very different. These cars definitely squat more off the start line, so that’s something different there – you can feel that though the car a bit more compared to what we had in the Gen2 car.

“Other than that, I think it’s going to be guesswork to start with, work out a procedure that works, and hopefully we get it right.”

First race starts will come this Saturday, with practice for the Thrifty Newcastle 500 getting underway on Friday.