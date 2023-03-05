> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th March, 2023 - 8:46pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix from Bahrain International Circuit.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
5. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
6. George Russell
Mercedes
7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
8. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
9. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
11. Lando Norris
McLaren
12. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
13. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
14. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
15. Alex Albon
Williams
16. Logan Sargeant
Williams
17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
18. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
19. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
20. Pierre Gasly
Alpine

