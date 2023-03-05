Starting Grid: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Sunday 5th March, 2023 - 8:46pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix from Bahrain International Circuit.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|5. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|6. George Russell
Mercedes
|7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|8. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|9. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|11. Lando Norris
McLaren
|12. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|13. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15. Alex Albon
Williams
|16. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|18. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|19. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
