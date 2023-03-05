Results: Bahrain GP, Qualifying
Sunday 5th March, 2023 - 3:12am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.708
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:29.846
|0.138
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30.000
|0.292
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30.154
|0.446
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.336
|0.628
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30.340
|0.632
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.384
|0.676
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:30.836
|1.128
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:30.984
|1.276
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:31.381
|1.673
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:31.443
|1.735
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:31.473
|1.765
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:32.510
|2.802
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:31.652
|1.944
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:31.892
|2.184
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:32.101
|2.393
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:32.121
|2.413
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:32.181
|2.473
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]