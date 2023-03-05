> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain GP, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th March, 2023 - 3:12am
Pos Num Driver Team Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.708
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:29.846 0.138
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.000 0.292
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:30.154 0.446
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.336 0.628
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:30.340 0.632
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.384 0.676
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.836 1.128
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:30.984 1.276
10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.381 1.673
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:31.443 1.735
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:31.473 1.765
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.510 2.802
15 23 Alex Albon Williams
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:31.652 1.944
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:31.892 2.184
18 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:32.101 2.393
19 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.121 2.413
20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.181 2.473

