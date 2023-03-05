Marco Giltrap takes dominant Porsche Sprint win

Marco Giltrap has dominated Race 1 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, beating the field by almost three seconds at Phillip Island.

Aron Shields and Lachlan Bloxsom joined the New Zealand driver on the podium, the two battling for all 10 laps for the podium spots.

Shields also took fastest lap of the race with a 1:33:531s.

Giltrap had a flying start of the grid from the second row, the #64 driver moving into first at the first turn and driving down the road.

Pole-sitter Marcos Flack got off the line slower, falling down into third position after being overtaken by Giltrap and Bloxsom, who stormed from sixth to second place.

By Lap 2, Giltrap was nearly a second out in front as Bloxsom, Shields and Flack battled for spots throughout the circuit.

Flack then made a move on the inside of Bloxsom but ran off the road at Turn 2, he re-joined the track and struggled until he finished the race a lap down in 23rd place.

The McElrea Racing driver resolutely defended his second position from faster Shields, being finally overtaken through the inside line on Lap 6.

It then became a battle for the last podium spot with Zac Stichbury going wide due to an altercation with a lapped car and dropping positions from fourth to sixth.

David Greg in the Pro-Am class went off the road on the last lap causing Bloxsom to go wide but the #23 driver was able to maintain his third spot to the chequered flag.

Harrison Goodman and Ronan Murphy rounded out the top five. In the Pro-Am Class and Class B, both top qualifiers Sam Shahin and Lachlan Harburg finished first.

Race 2 for the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge will go ahead at 13:25 AEDT today.