> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th March, 2023 - 11:32pm
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 13 1:32.340
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 12 1:32.345 0.005
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 11 1:32.446 0.106
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1:32.555 0.215
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20 1:32.624 0.284
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 17 1:32.731 0.391
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 15 1:32.919 0.579
8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 1:32.945 0.605
9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 11 1:33.045 0.705
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 12 1:33.064 0.724
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 15 1:33.116 0.776
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 12 1:33.180 0.840
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren 15 1:33.202 0.862
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1:33.381 1.041
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 1:33.423 1.083
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 14 1:33.475 1.135
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 13 1:33.629 1.289
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 14 1:33.665 1.325
19 23 Alex Albon Williams 14 1:33.882 1.542
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:34.082 1.742

