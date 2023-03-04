Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 3
Saturday 4th March, 2023 - 11:32pm
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|13
|1:32.340
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|12
|1:32.345
|0.005
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|11
|1:32.446
|0.106
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|17
|1:32.555
|0.215
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|20
|1:32.624
|0.284
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|17
|1:32.731
|0.391
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|1:32.919
|0.579
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|1:32.945
|0.605
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|11
|1:33.045
|0.705
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|12
|1:33.064
|0.724
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|15
|1:33.116
|0.776
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|12
|1:33.180
|0.840
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|15
|1:33.202
|0.862
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1:33.381
|1.041
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|1:33.423
|1.083
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14
|1:33.475
|1.135
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|13
|1:33.629
|1.289
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|14
|1:33.665
|1.325
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|14
|1:33.882
|1.542
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:34.082
|1.742
