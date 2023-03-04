> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th March, 2023 - 3:01am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 1:30.907
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 23 1:31.076 0.169
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 25 1:31.078 0.171
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1:31.367 0.460
5 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 24 1:31.376 0.469
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 1:31.450 0.543
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 1:31.475 0.568
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1:31.543 0.636
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren 26 1:31.570 0.663
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 26 1:31.586 0.679
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 1:31.608 0.701
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 26 1:31.793 0.886
13 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 1:31.882 0.975
14 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 26 1:31.956 1.049
15 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 1:32.024 1.117
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 17 1:32.110 1.203
17 23 Alex Albon Williams 26 1:32.440 1.533
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:32.525 1.618
19 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:32.605 1.698
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 27 1:32.749 1.842

