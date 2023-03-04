Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 2
Saturday 4th March, 2023 - 3:01am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:30.907
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|23
|1:31.076
|0.169
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|25
|1:31.078
|0.171
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25
|1:31.367
|0.460
|5
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|24
|1:31.376
|0.469
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|26
|1:31.450
|0.543
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|1:31.475
|0.568
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1:31.543
|0.636
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|26
|1:31.570
|0.663
|10
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|26
|1:31.586
|0.679
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|24
|1:31.608
|0.701
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|26
|1:31.793
|0.886
|13
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1:31.882
|0.975
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|26
|1:31.956
|1.049
|15
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|25
|1:32.024
|1.117
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|17
|1:32.110
|1.203
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|26
|1:32.440
|1.533
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:32.525
|1.618
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:32.605
|1.698
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|27
|1:32.749
|1.842
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]