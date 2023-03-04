Stroll dismisses Bahrain GP doubt after practice distress

Lance Stroll has no doubt he will be able to get through Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix despite complaining about his wrist injuries on the first day of F1 practice for the new season.

Late in the hour-long second session at the Bahrain International Circuit, Stroll was unable to complete a task asked of him by Aston Martin “because of the hands” was his reply.

Through Turn 1, in particular, rather than crossing his hands over to turn the steering wheel as would ordinarily be required to complete the manoeuvre, Stroll could be seen removing his left hand and pushing the wheel instead to take the corner.

The Canadian was also spotted via the on-board cameras clenching and unclenching his hands down the long start-finish straight.

After breaking both wrists in a recent cycling accident during pre-season training in Spain, and undergoing surgery to repair the right joint into which screws were inserted, the immediate inference was that Stroll could struggle to complete Sunday’s 57-lap race distance.

But dismissing any concerns he could be forced to pull out, Stroll said: “I’m feeling alright. A little stiff, but it was overall okay in the car today.”

Asked if he doubted whether he could finish the grand prix, he replied: “No, no.

“I was protecting it (the wrist), (so it) feels a little more comfortable. I feel like I can definitely drive, no problem.”

Stroll will certainly be eager to run given the AMR23 appears to be a strong, quick car as Fernando Alonso topped FP2, with the Canadian sixth quickest

“It’s looking amazing,” said Stroll. “And it’s feeling great in the car, too, so really a top job from everyone.”

As to whether he was dreaming of an all-Aston Martin front row in qualifying, he replied: “That would be awesome! We’ll try.”