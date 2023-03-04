F1 technical updates, Bahrain GP

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works

Nose Performance – Flow

Conditioning The nose now joins to all of the front wing elements (on FW44 it did not join to the leading element)

Front Wing Performance – Flow

Conditioning There are minor changes to the location of the slot gap separators between the front wing elements These are a combined structural and aero improvement to deliver higher quality air flow further down the car

Front Wing Performance – Local

Load The rearward two elements of the front wing have revised profiles and now feature a more pronounced change in spanwise geometry. There are subtle updates to the geometry where the elements join the endplate. These updates generate more load on the front wing and also deliver cleaner flow further down the car, including into the radiator ducts and the new sidepod undercut

Front

Suspension Performance – Flow

Conditioning The overall layout of the suspension links is unchanged, however, the inclination and height of each has been adjusted. In combination with the revised brake ducts scoops, the suspension reduces losses and interaction with the wing wake relative to FW44.

Front Corner Performance – Flow

Conditioning The front brake duct inlet scoop is significantly reduced in size and is now taller and narrower. There are also changes to the internals of the brake duct system, which delivers the required level of brake cooling despite the smaller inlet The total brake duct system offers sufficient and efficient brake cooling (disc and caliper) and also improves the tyre wake control and works in conjunction with the suspension link updates to produce some additional local load and improved flow down the car.

Coke/Engine

Cover Performance – Flow

Conditioning The radiator inlet ducts are very similar to those on the end-of-season FW44. However, by relocating the side impact structure tube (lower) and resizing/repositioning the radiators, the sidepod and engine cover now features a much more aggressive undercut. There is also a more elaborate upper profile to the

sidepod. Whilst the detail will vary according to the circuit cooling requirements, the central exit of the engine cover is typically larger than on FW44 The more aggressive undercut works in conjunction with the entire rearward system on the car, including the new floor edge details, diffuser and outboard brake duct winglet cascade. The undercut delivers higher energy flow to these

regions for improved load. The engine cover shape better accommodates the cooling louvre options so that we lose less aero performance as we increase the cooling flow through the radiator system

Rear Wing Performance – Local

Load Revised aerofoil profiles to the upper elements. Revised pylon mounting geometry. Increased geometric detail where the upper elements meet the rear wing endplate The upper elements produce more load and work in conjunction with the revised beam wing arrangement. The pylon geometry is better for local flow control and provides the required stiffness to hold the upper elements in place.

Beam Wing Performance – Local

Load More aggressive, highly loaded beam wing upper and lower elements These profiles work with the updated rear wing elements described above. The produce additional load locally and also improve the rear wing – diffuser system to further improve the load.

Halo Performance – Flow

Conditioning There are minor updates to the mirror (legality) and rearward HALO furniture as well as a minor reprofiling and resizing of the roll hoop inlet These features better condition the flow coming over and round the cockpit before it feeds the engine cover upper surface and the rear wing system. The roll hoop inlet ensures compliance with the mandated chassis safety tests and also feeds the central radiators with sufficient quantity and quality of air flow.

Floor Fences Performance – Flow

Conditioning The floor fences are realigned to the local flow. The outboard fence is extended further forward, towards the front tyre These fences help condition the flow as it progresses along the floor and to the diffuser

Rear

Suspension Performance – Flow

Conditioning The lower wishbone and toelink incidence are changed relative to FW44 This improves the section alignment with the local flow and works in conjunction with the revised winglet cluster to generate increased local load

Rear Corner Performance – Local

Load The number and arrangement of the winglet cascades is changed with a larger number of smaller winglets present on FW45. The inlet and exit of the brake duct

scoop are wider and shorter on FW45. This system works with the realigned wishbone and toelink to improve wake management and generate more local load

Front

Suspension None The geometric differences are driven by aero requirements (see above) but there are small changes to the suspension kinematics as a result

Floor Edge Performance – Local

Load The spat edge is raised in accordance with the FW45 Tech Regs. The local details have increased in complexity and include a cutout containing a small wing element. Legality. The changes to the floor edge detail are aimed at recovering as much of the load lost due to the height change as possible. There is also a detail to improve the state of the spat vortex, which improves the load delivery of the total

rear system