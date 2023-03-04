Dixon fastest in IndyCar Practice 1, Penske drivers hit wall
Saturday 4th March, 2023 - 8:46am
Scott Dixon has set the pace in a bruising IndyCar Practice 1 at St Petersburg as both Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden, among others, hit the wall.
There were three red flags in the 75-minute session but several more local yellows as drivers up and down the field struggled with the bumpy St Petersburg street circuit and a new brake compound.
The vast majority of the field ran on primary tyres only, with Dixon setting the pace courtesy of a 1:01.6145s in the final two minutes in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta went second after the chequered flag on a 1:01.6475s in the #26 Honda, from Alex Palou (#10 Ganassi Honda), Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Honda), and Simon Pagenaud (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda).
Rounding out the top 10 were Rinus VeeKay (#21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet), David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda), Will Power (#12 Team Penske Chevrolet), rookie Marcus Armstrong (#11 Ganassi Honda), and 2022 St Petersburg race winner McLaughlin (#3 Penske Chevrolet).
After a late start to proceedings, just two drivers had set anything resembling a representative lap time when one of them, AJ Foyt rookie Benjamin Pedersen, brought about a red flag in the 11th minute when he got all crossed up at Turn 4 and crashed.
The hit was a glancing blow to the front wing and the Dane was able to drive the #55 Chevrolet back to the pits once his engine was refired, before another red flag was called in the 22nd minute to assess the track surface, specifically break-up of a concrete patch at the exit of Turn 3.
Armstrong was classified first on a 1:02.8901s when the field was let loose again and the big guns rolled out.
Fellow New Zealander McLaughlin moved the marker to a 1:02.8632s before Kirkwood, 2022 IndyCar champion Power, Felix Rosenqvist (#6 McLaren Chevrolet), and then Palou went to the top.
Kirkwood had reclaimed the ascendancy with a 1:01.8019s when Pagenaud half-spun and stalled at Turn 4, bringing about a third red flag period just past the half-hour mark.
It could very easily have been McLaughlin causing the stoppage instead, glancing the wall at Turn 10 and then making a big catch at Turn 12 when his #3 Chevrolet got loose and kicked up the dirt.
He was able to go back out and find more time, rising to fourth on a 1:02.1570s with half an hour to go, by which time Kirkwood had improved further to a 1:01.6851s.
Palou clocked a 1:01.6790s in the 69th minute before, with less than three minutes to go, Dixon went fourth on a 1:01.8539s and backed that up with what would prove the very fastest lap of the session next time around.
While VeeKay finished fifth, he too had a brush with the concrete, on entry to Turn 10 in the final minutes of the session.
McLaughlin would hit the wall a second time, bumping the left-rear on the barriers exiting Turn 3 in the latter stages, after team-mate Newgarden (#2 Chevrolet) had glanced the wall exiting Turn 9 in the 62nd minute.
The two-time IndyCar champion ended up 22nd on the timesheet, three positions up on Christian Lundgaard (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda), who slapped the wall on cold tyres at Turn 3 in the final 20 minutes.
Practice 2 starts on Saturday at 10:00 ET/Sunday at 02:00 AEDT and then Qualifying from 14:15 ET/06:15 AEDT, with both of those sessions live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|C/E/T
|Fastest lap
|Split 1st/prev
|Lap
|1
|9
|Scott Dixon
|D/H/F
|1:01.6145
|28/29
|2
|26
|Colton Herta
|D/H/F
|1:01.6475
|0.0330/0.0330
|25/25
|3
|10
|Alex Palou
|D/H/F
|1:01.6790
|0.0645/0.0315
|23/25
|4
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|D/H/F
|1:01.6851
|0.0706/0.0061
|12/26
|5
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|D/H/F
|1:01.6963
|0.0818/0.0112
|26/28
|6
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|D/C/F
|1:01.8514
|0.2369/0.1551
|25/25
|7
|18
|David Malukas
|D/H/F
|1:01.8613
|0.2468/0.0099
|12/24
|8
|12
|Will Power
|D/C/F
|1:01.8915
|0.2770/0.0302
|27/27
|9
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|D/H/F
|1:01.9444
|0.3299/0.0529
|35/35
|10
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|D/C/F
|1:01.9882
|0.3737/0.0438
|22/26
|11
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|D/C/F
|1:02.0177
|0.4032/0.0295
|18/23
|12
|77
|Callum Ilott
|D/C/F
|1:02.0360
|0.4215/0.0183
|24/25
|13
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|D/H/F
|1:02.0733
|0.4588/0.0373
|23/29
|14
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|D/H/F
|1:02.1064
|0.4919/0.0331
|16/30
|15
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|D/C/F
|1:02.1094
|0.4949/0.0030
|18/26
|16
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|D/H/F
|1:02.2507
|0.6362/0.1413
|20/26
|17
|30
|Jack Harvey
|D/H/F
|1:02.3236
|0.7091/0.0729
|24/26
|18
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|D/H/F
|1:02.3290
|0.7145/0.0054
|24/25
|19
|78
|Agustin Canapino
|D/C/F
|1:02.3629
|0.7484/0.0339
|34/34
|20
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|D/C/F
|1:02.4032
|0.7887/0.0403
|29/29
|21
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|D/C/F
|1:02.4616
|0.8471/0.0584
|19/22
|22
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|D/C/F
|1:02.5150
|0.9005/0.0534
|16/17
|23
|20
|Conor Daly
|D/C/F
|1:02.5480
|0.9335/0.0330
|27/29
|24
|51
|Sting Ray Robb
|D/H/F
|1:02.8157
|1.2012/0.2677
|35/37
|25
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|D/H/F
|1:03.0412
|1.4267/0.2255
|11/13
|26
|15
|Graham Rahal
|D/H/F
|1:03.1389
|1.5244/0.0977
|17/18
|27
|55
|Benjamin Pedersen
|D/C/F
|1:03.5134
|1.8989/0.3745
|21/26
