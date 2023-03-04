Aaron Seton announces membership programme

Talented Dunlop Super2 racer Aaron Seton has established a personal membership programme for the 2023 season.

Seton recently announced he will be driving with the newly-established Gomersall Motorsport Super 2 team, which will operate out of a workshop on the Gold Coast.

He will drive a ZB Commodore with naming rights sponsorship from SS Signs.

Chassis 888A-050 that the 24-year-old is racing has previously been driven by Todd Hazelwood, Garry Jacobson, and Jamie Whincup.

For $300, members will have the chance to have their name put on the boot of the car for the season.

They will also receive a members hat, a personally-signed drivers card, welcome letter and monthly email updates.

“We are looking forward to a big season and trying to put as many things in place as possible,” said Seton.

“We see the membership programme helping us with our racing budget for 2023, but we are looking to start to build a long-term fanbase.

“I am grateful for the fanbase that has already been with me for a few years and many of dad’s fans who have joined me for my journey.

“We are looking to formalise a lot of those relationships and build on the group substantially with this new membership program.”

Key personnel involved in the Gomersall Motorsport effort includes engineers Nathan Leach, Bradley Neill, team manager Julie Tranter as well as Glenn Seton.

Memberships can be purchased at Aaron Seton’s website.

Seton will make his debut in his new car at the opening round of the Super2 Series in Newcastle next weekend.