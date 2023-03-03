What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

Stan Sport is the only place to see this weekend’s St Petersburg race as the 2023 IndyCar Series gets underway.

Scott McLaughlin qualified on pole position and went on to win last year’s 100-lap race on the streets of the Florida city, and is part of an unchanged Team Penske driver line-up comprised also of 2022 champion Will Power and two-time champion Josef Newgarden.

Power has nominated 2021 title winner Alex Palou as his biggest threat this year, outside of his Penske team-mates.

Palou features in a Chip Ganassi Racing squad which is stable in its core, with 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and six-time champion Scott Dixon remaining in place.

In its fourth car, former Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong replaces Jimmie Johnson for the street circuits and road courses, with Takuma Sato to make his first start for Ganassi later in the year as part of his oval-only programme.

McLaren has expanded with the arrival of Alexander Rossi alongside Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Rossi’s seat at Andretti Autosport has been filled by Kyle Kirkwood, with Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean, and Devlin DeFrancesco the incumbents.

Stan Sport will bring you all of the key sessions live, ad-free, and on-demand, starting with final practice and then qualifying on Sunday morning (AEDT), then the warm up and race on Monday morning (AEDT).

How to watch the St Petersburg IndyCar event

Saturday, March 4 07:00 AEDT Practice 1 Sunday, March 5 02:00 AEDT Practice 2 Live and exclusive on Stan Sport 06:15 AEDT Qualifying Live and exclusive on Stan Sport Monday, March 6 01:00 AEDT Warmup Live and exclusive on Stan Sport 04:20 AEDT Race Live and exclusive on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEDT

Australian ProMX Championship at Wonthaggi

Stan Sport will also have live and exclusive coverage of Round 1 of the Australian ProMX Championship at Wonthaggi.