Potential Supercar drive for Bottas at Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Details about Valtteri Bottas’ trip to the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, including a potential Supercar drive, have been announced.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, the 10-time Formula 1 race winner will be partaking in the event on his way to the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on the following weekend.

Bottas, who drives for the Alfa Romeo Sauber team, will get behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo GTV Group A touring car which won the European Touring Car Championship.

The car in question also has grand prix pedigree of sorts, having been driven in Australia by 1980 world drivers’ champion Alan Jones and at the Australian Grand Prix during its Adelaide days by Colin Bond in a Group A support race.

“I’ve got some good news,” said Bottas in a video message for the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

“I’ll be at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival in Victoria Park on the 26th of March and I’ll be getting behind the wheel of some kind of Alfa Romeo, obviously, and perhaps a V8 Supercar.

“I’ve got all my gear packed and heading to Adelaide, and I look forward to seeing you there.”

The festival takes place on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit which initially played host to the world championship in Australia and nowadays is the venue for one of Supercars’ marquee events, the Adelaide 500.

Bottas is already becoming a regular visitor to the South Australian capital given his partner is Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, and the Finn has sought to embrace bogan style from Down Under.

This weekend, he will race at the Bahrain International Circuit when the Bahrain Grand Prix opens the 2023 Formula 1 season.

