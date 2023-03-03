Supercars drivers to race in Australian Karting Championship opener

Supercars drivers Nick Percat and James Golding will take part in Round 1 of the 2023 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship presented by Castrol Edge this weekend.

They are among 380 competitors that will be taking part in the first round of the five-round season at Murray Bridge in South Australia.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Percat is set to compete in the TaG 125 class, the largest at the event with 73 competitors, while PremiAir Racing’s Golding will form part of a 30-kart field in the KZ2 class.

Golding is considered to be a title contender this year after displaying strong pace in the KZ2 Class last year, finishing sixth in the points standings, with overall honours going to former Dunlop Super2 Series driver and Super3 race winner Josh Fife.

The 2023 season opens as 2015 Australian Karting Championship Round 1 winner Oscar Piastri prepares to make his Formula 1 debut this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Championship Manager Lee Hanatschek hopes the debut of the 18th Australian to race in Formula 1 will serve as a source of inspiration for young drivers at the event.

“Oscar is an inspiration for many of our young and emerging drivers, he is proof that the success that you achieve in Australian karting can translate into opportunities on a worldwide scale,” Hanatschek said.

“Across the Junior and Sub-Junior categories this weekend we’ve got more than 150 young drivers who will be aiming to emulate Oscar’s success in motorsport.”

The 2023 Australian Karting Championship will commence with practice and qualifying today, ahead of the heat races on Saturday, with the finals to take place on Sunday.