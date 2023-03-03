> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd March, 2023 - 11:41pm
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 20 1:32.758
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 21 1:33.196 0:00.438
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 20 1:33.375 0:00.617
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 21 1:34.165 0:01.407
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 1:34.257 0:01.499
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 1:34.298 0:01.540
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 19 1:34.402 0:01.644
8 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 18 1:34.575 0:01.817
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 19 1:34.689 0:01.931
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 13 1:34.917 0:02.159
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 19 1:34.966 0:02.208
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 23 1:34.997 0:02.239
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:35.015 0:02.257
14 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 21 1:35.043 0:02.285
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 19 1:35.105 0:02.347
16 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:35.402 0:02.644
17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 21 1:35.455 0:02.697
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 23 1:35.749 0:02.991
19 23 Alex Albon Williams 14 1:36.018 0:03.260
20 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 1:36.072 0:03.314

