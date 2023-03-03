Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 1
Friday 3rd March, 2023 - 11:41pm
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|20
|1:32.758
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|21
|1:33.196
|0:00.438
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|20
|1:33.375
|0:00.617
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|21
|1:34.165
|0:01.407
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|16
|1:34.257
|0:01.499
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|16
|1:34.298
|0:01.540
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|19
|1:34.402
|0:01.644
|8
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18
|1:34.575
|0:01.817
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19
|1:34.689
|0:01.931
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|13
|1:34.917
|0:02.159
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|19
|1:34.966
|0:02.208
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|23
|1:34.997
|0:02.239
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19
|1:35.015
|0:02.257
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|21
|1:35.043
|0:02.285
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|19
|1:35.105
|0:02.347
|16
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:35.402
|0:02.644
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|21
|1:35.455
|0:02.697
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|23
|1:35.749
|0:02.991
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|14
|1:36.018
|0:03.260
|20
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|1:36.072
|0:03.314
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]